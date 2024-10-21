Orry reveals he lost 23 kg with his 'zero sugar' diet: 'I don't eat anything...'

During an episode of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan's podcast, Dumb Biryani, internet personality and BFF to the celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, revealed his diet secrets. Orry said he was on a 'zero-sugar-tolerant diet'. He added he weighed around 50 kg after losing 23 kg with his diet. Also read: Karan Johar breaks silence on dramatic weight loss Orry reveals the diet secrets that helped him shed '23 kilos last year. (Instagram/ Orhan Awatramani)

What Orry said about his weight loss

When Arhaan asked him, "What is Orry's ghar ka khana (what does food look like at Orry's home)?" Orry said, "The same as every other Indian household."

He then revealed his diet. Orry said, "Right now, I am on a really tight diet, though. I have an egg white omelet for breakfast, and then I don't eat anything through the day. Maybe I will do something for dinner, depending on what's at home. But it is a zero-sugar-tolerant diet. There's no sugar. I lost like 23 kilos last year." When asked if he has hit his weight goal, Orry said, “No, I want to be 47. I think I am around 50-51 kg.”

Impact of zero sugar diet

According to a 2019 study by National Library of Medicine, excessive sugar consumption is linked to an increased risk of certain health conditions, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Reducing your intake of added sugar over time can benefit your overall health.

With a sugar-free diet like Orry's, the main goal is to eliminate all sources of added sugar and instead focus on consuming nutrient-dense whole foods. Natural sugars, found in foods like vegetables, fruits, and dairy products, are considered okay to eat. But does a diet like Orry's sugar-free diet have weight loss benefits?

Foods and beverages with a lot of added sugar tend to be high in calories and low in filling nutrients like protein and fibre. Thus, a diet high in sugary foods has been linked to weight gain, obesity, and other chronic diseases, according to a study 2023 study by National Library of Medicine.

Cutting out sources of added sugar may help you lose weight, especially when paired with a nutrient-dense diet, found a 2018 study published in Wiley Online Library.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.