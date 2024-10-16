Orry's struts at airport with quirky Balenciaga potato chips bag. The price is unbelievable!

Orry Awatramani became an internet sensation, rising to the spotlight on social media with his ubiquitous presence and signature pose with the celebrities at Bollywood parties, along with the one supreme question that every netizen asked at one point ‘What does Orry do?’ Orry carried a realistic potato chips packet-looking handbag.

Now, it’s more ‘What will Orry do next?’ with his startling fashion accessories. From channelling his quirky personality into phone cases or carrying trendy, hip ensembles, he's been doing it all. On Wednesday, he was spotted carrying another crazy accessory. Many may even mistake it for a snack but it’s a Balenciaga potato chips handbag. The cost of the bag is even more shocking than the eccentric bag.

ALSO READ: Orry on being 'launched' by Karan Johar in new ad: 'I was a junior actor on set’

More about the potato chips bag

The Balenciaga handbag was shaped like a plastic potato chips bag. It had a bright yellow colour with a playful Balenciaga logo in red and black. The front of the bag had a block of cheese and onion to indicate the flavour of the chips bag. The bag particularly stood out for its striking resemblance to a potato chip bag, which could easily be misinterpreted at first glance.

Inspired by regular potato chips, this offbeat accessory turned heads as Orry got papped. Orry carried the yellow chips bag with a casual streetwear outfit, sporting a black graphic tee and white wide-leg knee-length shorts.

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina to Ayushmann Khurrana: Celeb outfit inspiration for Diwali card parties

Price of the bag

For a bag that resembles a potato chip packet, its price will blow the socks off even the most dedicated avant-garde fashion enthusiasts. The Balenciaga bag that Orry carried is worth a whopping ₹1,54,467.

ALSO READ: Victoria's Secret Fashion show: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and others dazzle on the runway. Watch