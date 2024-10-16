Menu Explore
Victoria's Secret Fashion show: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and others dazzle on the runway. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 16, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Tyra Banks, and others walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret show.

The Victoria's Secret fashion show made a grand comeback last night. After a six-year hiatus, the American lingerie and beauty brand brought back its iconic lingerie fashion show on October 16 (IST). Many Victoria's Secret angels made their runway return for the show, including Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Doutzen Kroes, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver.

Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid.
(Also Read | Gigi Hadid's most memorable Vcitoria's Secret fashion moments)

Check out all the star sightings at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who had stepped away from modelling, returned under the spotlight once again for the Victoria's Secret show. The supermodel wore a crimson-coated look.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid.
Gigi Hadid wore two different looks for the Victoria's Secret show. The model opened the show for the lingerie brand in a satin pink embellished nightwear accessorised with a signature VS feather adornment and embellished stilettos. Later, she changed into a lacy red bikini bodysuit.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (AFP)
Tyra Banks, who hung up her VS wings back in the early aughts, decided to come out of retirement after 20 years. She walked the runway in a black embellished corset top, an embellished black bikini, skinny-fit pants, and a floor-sweeping cape jacket.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham made her VS debut in a black lacy bodysuit styled with glittering gold star wings, stilettos and a lace-embroidered cover-up.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk. (AFP)
Irina Shayk sported a starry train and bodysuit with mesh detailing on the ramp. The black onepiece was also adorned with star embellishments. She rounded off the look with embellished heels and silver earrings.

Kate Moss and Lila Moss

Kate - whose daughter Lila Moss also modelled at the event - hit the runway for her first-ever VS appearance in a black lacy see-through dress worn with a matching, full-length cover-up. Meanwhile, her daughter wore a pink tassel-adorned look with glittering lingerie.

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo strutted the runway in a black dress with a high slit and silver floral embellishments. Her wings featured metal cut-outs. She completed the look with strappy black heels adorned with stars.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio paired her golden wings with a lace-embroidered thing one-piece and a see-through mesh skirt. She accessorised the look with embellished heels and hoop earrings.

Adriana Lima

The OG VS model Adriana Lima embraced plain on the 2024 Victoria's Secret runway in a cut-out top and tights worn with a glittering bikini top and bottoms. She wore holographic wings with the ensemble. 

