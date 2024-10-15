Vedang Raina to Ayushmann Khurrana: Celeb outfit inspiration for Diwali card parties

As Diwali is right around the corner, parties are hitting the festive season with people indulging in many card games and the overall spirit of this time. This is also the best time to put your most fashionable foot forward, from elegant ethnic wear to traditional attire with a modern approach. Most men feel restricted when choosing outfits for festive occasions, however, there is an array of combinations to look at when dressing up with different elements. Here are some outfit inspirations for men to look the best when attending Diwali parties and other festivities. Celeb outfit inspiration for Diwali card parties.

Bandhgala suit with a shawl

A very elegant look to embrace for festive parties is a bandh gala suit complemented with a shawl. The addition of the shawl adds an extra layer of refinement to the overall ensemble. Create a contrasting look by choosing dark and light shades of the suit and shawl, perfect for the ongoing festive vibe and a hint at the approaching winter season.

Jodhpuri blazer with pants

A classic combination during the festive season includes these Jodhpuri kurtas paired with straight pants. Bright shades like red, green, blue, golden, burgundy and even white can be considered when choosing the colour palette. Opt for a palette consisting of dark and light shades to create a contrast. This overall ensemble is equal parts ethnic and modern, giving you a a fashionable edge.

Patterned kurtas with churidar pants

Usually, men shy away from experimenting with their outfits and go for simple solid-coloured kurtas. However, choosing pieces with floral, paisley or other motifs and patterns can elevate your entire look. The festival of Diwali is the time to go bold and valiant with your outfits and make you a standout at gatherings. Pick a long floral or printed kurta with churidar pants to keep you in the traditional feel while wowing everyone.

Tailored blazer and shirt with dhoti-style pants

A quirky and unique ensemble to pull together is to combine ethnic and Western-style elements. Pair dhoti-style pants with a tailored blazer and a shirt for a trendy look that keeps you in style. Adding a tie to the ensemble can elevate it further, exuding a royal look with a hint of refined grandeur.

Floral Nehru jacket with kurta and pajama

Another classic combination of a festive outfit for these Diwali card parties is a kurta and pajama with an added twist of a floral Nehru jacket. Prints and patterns can upraise any subtle or minimal outfit with an added blast of colours. It can be a refreshing pick for the festive season while being trendy and comfy as well.