Orry on being 'launched' by Karan Johar in new ad: 'I was a junior actor on set’

Orry working with KJo

Orry, who has become a social media sensation over the past few months, worked with Karan on a recent digital campaign for Crocs.

“Karan Johar and I are friendly, we talk, we meet at parties, we've chatted here and there and we have a good equation. But, when it comes to being with Karan Johar in front of the camera, the friendship does not translate because we are not friends in front of the camera. Karan is a senior in the industry. He is Karan Johar. He has accomplished and achieved way too many things for me to be friendly with him on a set,” Orry said.

Talking about the same, Orry added, “So, when it comes to sets, I am very professional towards Karan because that is my way of respecting him. No matter what the equation may be off camera and off the set, I'm not going to walk onto the set and be like, oh, we're friends. Because Karan Johar's time is important. It's a work set up. And he's a seasoned actor. He's a seasoned director. He's a seasoned producer. I don't even need to list his long list of accomplishments. And Karan was giving takes in two-two seconds. And I am not an actor. People think, oh, Orry acts. But no, he does not. I've just completed one year in video this coming September 24. That's my one year anniversary from the first reel I ever shot. It took eight hours to shoot a 60 second reel and look at what a long way I have come.”

On his bond with Karan Johar

Reflecting on how his real-life bond with Karan translated on screen, Orry shared, “The equation looks amazing, it looks as if we're talking in real life. But that wasn't easy for me. I can't act the way Karan can dish out lines, knows all his lines and can give a single take in everything. It wasn't like that for me. So how did our equation off camera or how did our friendship, our real-life bond translate on screen?"

“Appearance wise, the bond translated well. That's how we look. Karan’s like oh, Orry do you want to get out of my closet? And I'm making cute jokes and I'm smiling and blushing. That's how we are in real life as well you know, with cute jokes and cute lines and fun friendship. However, the actual behind BTS on set, NO, NO, NO, I was nervous, I was anxious. Most people want a Karan Johar launch and here I am being launched with Karan Johar, you can't mess this up. I wasn't a friend on set, I was a fellow actor, a junior, junior actor,” he added.

Orry has been working on several ads lately. On the work front, Karan is busy with promotion of his upcoming show, Call Me Bae.