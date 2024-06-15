Orry responds as paparazzi ask if he'll marry Uorfi Javed after their dinner date: 'Kaun Uorfi ke saath shaadi...'

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and social media and reality TV personality Uorfi Javed stepped out for dinner in Mumbai on Friday night. Several videos and pictures of the duo exiting a restaurant emerged on paparazzi and fan pages. (Also Read | Aryan Khan doesn't smile as he poses with Orry; Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, Ananya Panday, Uorfi Javed seen in party pics) Uorfi Javed and Orry had dinner at a Mumbai restaurant.

Uorfi and Orry share hugs and kisses

For the dinner, Uorfi wore a printed green dress and blue heels. Orry was seen in a maroon T-shirt, matching pants and sneakers. In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Uorfi and Orry posed for the camera outside the restaurant. Uorfi was seen kissing Orry on his cheek, who smiled at her and hugged her.

Orry responds to a question about marrying Uorfi

A paparazzo asked Orry, "Aap shaadi karenge kya Uorfi se (Will you marry Uorfi)?" Orry replied, "Kyu nahi? Kaun Uorfi k saath shaadi nahi karega (Why not? Who won't marry Uorfi)?" He then laughed and escorted Uorfi to her car. They hugged before Uorfi left the venue. She teased the paparazzi and asked why they care about her marriage.

Uorfi said she wants to marry Orry

Earlier, in another video posted by a paparazzo, Uorfi told them that she wanted to marry Orry. Smiling she said, "Orry hann hi nahi karraha hai. Warna main toh karlun shaadi. Kya karun main (Orry doesn't agree. I'm ready to get married. What do I do)?" She also shared pictures from inside the restaurant on her Instagram Stories.

Uorfi's projects

Uorfi gained fame from her stint in Bigg Boss OTT season one. She is known for her unique outfits. Uorfi was last seen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, her Bollywood debut. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by the Dibakar Banerjee, was produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie explored the multifaceted realities of the internet age. It released on April 19.

Uorfi's upcoming show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, is slated to stream on Prime Video. Directed by Sandeep Kukreja, it promises an intimate glimpse into Uorfi's life, brimming with drama, humour, and unfiltered authenticity.