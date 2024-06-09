Aryan Khan doesn't smile as he poses with Orry; Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, Ananya Panday, Uorfi Javed seen in party pics

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, shared new photos from social media personality and heiress Tania Shroff's recent birthday bash. The photos featured Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Uorfi Javed. Vedang Raina, Nirvaan Khan, and Arhaan Khan were also spotted in several pictures. (Also Read | Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Priyanka Chopra and other Indian celebs who turned dubbing artists for Hollywood films) Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Orry attended Tania Shroff's party.

Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor pose with Orry

In a photo, Orry had his arm around Aryan as they posed for the camera. However, Aryan was seen looking straight into the camera and not smiling. For the party, Aryan wore a black T-shirt and pants. In another picture, Arjun Kapoor hugged Orry, who rested his head on the actor's chest. Arjun was seen in a printed black and white shirt and trousers.

Ananya, Uorfi too posed with Orry

Ananya Panday wore a beige outfit as she posed with Orry for the camera. He opted for a blue T-shirt and denims. In a picture, Orry kissed Uorfi on her cheek as she smiled. For the bash, Arhaan wore a striped white shirt and denims, while his cousin Nirvaan sported a black T-shirt and denims.

Ananya had recently shared pics from Tania's bash

Recently, Ananya treated her fans with a couple of pictures from Tania's bash. Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped a series of candid pictures with Suhana. In one picture, Ananya posed alongside Suhana, beaming with joy. She also added a caption that read, "Sweet child of mine." Another picture showed Ananya, Suhana, and Tania making goofy faces as they posed for the camera. Praising Tania for being the 'best host,' Ananya wrote, “OG cool girl.”

Ananya, Aryan's projects

Ananya's next project is Call Me Bae, set to premiere on Prime Video on September 6. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. She also has Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair in the pipeline.

Aryan is all set to make his debut as a director with Stardom. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series stars Bobby Deol.