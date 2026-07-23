As Sonam Wangchuk enters day 26 of hunger strike, Bhumi Pednekar hopes he ends his fast: ‘India needs your voice’

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 as part of the protest against the education minister. He is on the 26th day of his hunger strike, Wangchuk said on Wednesday that he is ready to end his hunger strike if the Centre gives an assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action will be taken against protesters involved in the movement. Bhumi Pednekar has penned a note for Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing hunger strike.

What Bhumi said Amid the ongoing student protests as part of the Cockroach Janta Party movement, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt request for the activist. She wrote, “It has been 26 days since Sonam Wangchuk ji began his hunger strike. 26 days!!! Your presence, wisdom, and continued contribution are invaluable to our country. I humbly request you to end your fast and place trust in the process. India needs your voice, your vision, and, above all, your well-being.”

“Your concerns have resonated with people across the country, and we are beginning to see progress, With the Hon. Prime Ministers action to setup fast track courts, your voice has started action,” she added.

She concluded, "I sincerely hope the dialogue between the Govt. And students continues, that all violence disappears from this movement, that no other ulterior agenda hijacks something so crucial happening in our country and that it ultimately leads to meaningful and necessary reform. Jai Hind ! 🇮🇳 @wangchuksworld."