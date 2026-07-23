Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan cheer for Gen Z as they lead student protests: 'Questioning isn't disrespect'

As the CJP -led student protest gains momentum, more Bollywood A-listers are slowly coming out in support of the students and their demands for educational reforms, examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. After Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt , actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have now voiced their support for the movement.

'Brings tears to my eyes'

Sara Ali Khan backed the students and said their protest reminds her of the true spirit of patriotism. She shared a note on Instagram that read, "Our students are our future and their future tugs at the very heart of our nation. Their resolve burns like a quiet, unquenchable flame that brings tears to my eyes, reminding us that true patriotism beats in the brave hearts of those who dare to stand up for what they believe in. Their courage and determination to seek a better and safer future is both inspiring and stirring; a powerful awakening of our shared conscience. We must listen to them with open hearts, care deeply and walk beside them. Their dreams are woven into ours. Our dreams live in theirs. As an optimistic patriot, I have immense faith that our government will deliver justice. Jai Hind."