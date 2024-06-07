Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Priyanka Chopra and other Indian celebs who turned dubbing artists for Hollywood films

Acting is not an easy job, no matter how glamorous and fun the career looks. But what’s even more challenging is dubbing for a character who is already loved by audiences. Well, Ananya Panday has taken up this challenge for the Hindi version of Inside Out 2, which is all set to arrive in theatres on June 14. When Ananya, Aryan and Priyanka turned into dubbing artists

But the star kid is not the first to dub in another language for a Hollywood film. Here’s a look at other Indian celebs who turned into dubbing artists for the Hindi versions of English movies:

Ananya Panday

Let’s begin with the newest entrant on this list. Ananya is all set to lend her voice to the character of Riley in Inside Out 2, who is a teenager now and has four new emotions in the headquarters of her mind. Ahead of the film’s release, the Bollywood diva left us impressed in a recent promo she shared. Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan

Apart from his acting skills, magnificent aura and dimpled smile, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his distinctive and impactful voice. So it was no less than a delight for fans when he lent his voice to Mufasa’s character in the Hindi version of the 2019 film The Lion King. Needless to say, he was perfect as Mufasa

Aryan Khan

When SRK is the voice of Mufasa, who could be better than his eldest son Aryan Khan to dub for Mufasa’s son and future king Simba? It was like a casting coup, a dream team, to rope in Bollywood’s Baadshah and his son in The Lion King

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It was no less than an epic crossover when global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas lent her voice to Elsa, queen of Arendelle, in the Hindi version of Frozen 2 (2019). After all, the actor is a queen herself. Definitely a great choice

Parineeti Chopra

A project starring Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be so cool! Well, the sisters haven’t shared the screen yet but they did come together for the Hindi version of Frozen 2, a story about two sisters. As we already mentioned, PeeCee dubbed for Elsa. Meanwhile, Parineeti gave her voice to Elsa’s younger sister Anna

Tiger Shroff

If Spiderman was ever made in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff would be the perfect choice for the film! While we sit and manifest the same, let’s revisit the time Tiger turned into a dubbing artist for Tom Holland’s character in the Hindi version of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming

Kudos to these Indian celebs for pulling off the challenging job of a voice artist! Also, best wishes to Ananya for Inside Out 2. We are quite excited to meet her as Riley.