 From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Nancy Tyagi: 7 Indian divas who showed us how to rock hooded couture
Thursday, May 23, 2024
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Nancy Tyagi: 7 Indian divas who showed us how to rock hooded couture

By Mahima Pandey
May 23, 2024 02:01 PM IST

Hooded couture is all the rage and Indian divas are slaying the trend left, right and centre. See for yourself

Hooded outfits have found a special place on the red carpet as well as in the hearts of celebrities across the globe. The latest example of the same is content creator and youth icon Nancy Tyagi’s glittery creation for her second appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Today, let’s revisit some of the most iconic hooded couture donned by our very own gorgeous Indian divas:

Indian celebrities who slayed in hooded outfits
Indian celebrities who slayed in hooded outfits

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Who can ever forget Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ iconic burgundy velvet gown, custom-made by Ralph Lauren at the 2018 Met Gala? She completed her angelic look by pairing this work of art with a bejewelled hood, studded with red Swarovski crystals and gold beads

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Met Gala 2018
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Met Gala 2018

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a hooded Sophie Couture gown. The internet was divided over the aluminium look of the silver gown, but the huge hood over her poker-straight hair and the actor’s ability to pull it off at an international event received a big thumbs-up

 

Uorfi Javed

Fashion icon Uorfi Javed is well known for her out-of-the-box thinking and unique creations. Well, one such unexpected outing was her sexy micro-mini green dress for a red carpet event in the city. She went backless while the hood over her head strategically covered her modesty

Uorfi Javed in her backless hooded dress
Uorfi Javed in her backless hooded dress

Nancy Tyagi

At Cannes 2024, Nancy made our country and her many fans proud when she walked in for a special event in this glam saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. She shopped the beautiful fabric in her city, designed the outfit and sewed up the saree as well as the hood with her own hands. Now that’s called sheer talent!

 

Mrunal Thakur

Last year actor Mrunal Thakur made a stunning debut at Cannes 2023. For one of her looks at the French Riviera, she opted for ‘hooded glamour couture’ with this Anamika Khanna creation which featured an asymmetrical hem and turtleneck detailing. It wasn’t her best look from the trip, but it was a good attempt

Mallika Sherawat

For her appearance at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, Indian actor Mallika Sherawat rocked a bodycon floor-length gown in a pastel nude shade, with a hood over her head. It was very unexpected and her chic look was definitely ahead of its time

Mallika Sherawat at Cannes 2012
Mallika Sherawat at Cannes 2012

 

Giorgia Andriani

This week, actor and Arbaaz Khan’s ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani dropped jaws with his sultry birthday suit. She went backless in this gold mini-dress which had an elaborate hood covered in shiny sequins, perfectly matching her outfit and aura

 

Which hooded outfit from this list stole your heart?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mahima Pandey

    Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
