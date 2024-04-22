With Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving Met Gala 2024 a miss, let’s revisit the glam looks she served over the years

After emerging as one of the most adored and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas set out to make a mark in Hollywood. The beauty is also a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. Proof of the same are her Met Gala looks which she served over the years. Sadly, the beauty will not attend the annual event this year as she is busy shooting for Heads of State. Since we will miss her dearly, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit the diva’s stylish looks that turned heads on the red carpet in the past. A look at Priyanka redefining fashion with her Met Gala looks

Met Gala 2017— Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first appearance together

In 2017, PeeCee made her dazzling debut at the Met Gala wearing a trench coat dress by designer Ralph Lauren. The dramatic train did become fodder for memes. But Priyanka’s look was a major hit and successfully pleased the fashion police. She looked glam as she redefined the term ‘boss lady’ in a deep brown pout, a top knot and black boots. It also marked the very beginning of her love story with now husband Nick Jonas

Met Gala 2018— Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Priyanka Chopra in her Ralph Lauren velvet gown at Met Gala 2018

A year later, Priyanka once again joined forces with Ralph Lauren. This time she looked like an angel straight from heaven in her burgundy velvet gown, which hugged her curves perfectly. She completed the look with a matching cape and a glorious hood, which consisted of red Swarovski crystals and gold beads. Her glittery eyes shined bright while her plum pout perfectly matched the gown

Met Gala 2019— Camp: Notes on Fashion

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas acing the Camp theme at Met Gala

Priyanka turned heads yet again along with her husband Nick, in their first Met Gala after the grand wedding in Rajasthan. This time the theme was Camp, which is often defined as outrageous, exaggerated and over the top in the world of fashion. Chopra did justice to the theme in her Dior gown which featured a silver sheer corset bodice with cage detailing and colourful feathers on the train. Her makeup was equally bold with white eyeliner and mascara, a deep berry lip and a bindi on her forehead

Met Gala 2023— Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keeping it classic at Met Gala 2023

Last year Priyanka and Nick were twinning and winning in their matching monochrome outfits. PeeCee looked ravishing in her strapless black Valentino gown with a dangerously high thigh slit, paired with white gloves and a ruffled cape. Her hair was in an updo with a black ribbon. The highlight, which made headlines, was the Bulgari necklace featuring an 11.6-carat vivid blue diamond around her neck. Nick complemented her in his black leather blazer, a classic white shirt and a black tie

Which Met Gala look of Priyanka Chopra’s is your all-time favourite?