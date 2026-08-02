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    India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings

    India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings

    Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 01:42:44 IST
    PTI
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    Glasgow, Led by a seven-gold haul in boxing, India climbed to fourth place in the medal standings on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games, here on Saturday.

    India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings
    India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings

    India have won 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals for an overall tally of 39. Australia continue to top the standings with 150 medals .

    Following is the medal standings after India's campaign on Saturday:

    Rank

    Country

    Gold

    Silver

    Bronze

    Total

    ======================================

    1

    Australia

    62

    38

    50

    150

    2

    England

    25

    40

    34

    99

    3

    Canada

    18

    19

    21

    58

    4

    India

    13

    17

    9

    39

    5

    Scotland

    12

    8

    17

    37

    6

    Nigeria

    10

    6

    5

    21

    7

    New Zealand

    8

    11

    9

    28

    8

    Wales

    8

    10

    12

    30

    9

    Jamaica

    8

    3

    5

    16

    10

    Malaysia

    8

    3

    3

    14

    11

    South Africa

    7

    10

    10

    27

    12

    Kenya

    3

    4

    3

    10

    13

    Northern Ireland

    2

    4

    9

    15

    14

    Mauritius

    1

    2

    1

    4

    T-15

    Jersey

    1

    1

    0

    2

    T-15

    Samoa

    1

    1

    0

    2

    T-15

    Sri Lanka

    1

    1

    0

    2

    18

    Cameroon

    1

    0

    2

    3

    19

    Fiji

    1

    0

    1

    2

    T-20

    Bahamas

    1

    0

    0

    1

    T-20

    British Virgin Islands

    1

    0

    0

    1

    T-20

    Dominica

    1

    0

    0

    1

    T-20

    Grenada

    1

    0

    0

    1

    24

    Cyprus

    0

    5

    4

    9

    25

    Trinidad and Tobago

    0

    3

    4

    7

    26

    Uganda

    0

    2

    1

    3

    27

    Singapore

    0

    2

    0

    2

    28

    Namibia

    0

    1

    2

    3

    29

    Ghana

    0

    1

    1

    2

    30

    Barbados

    0

    1

    0

    1

    T-31

    Lesotho

    0

    0

    2

    2

    T-31

    Nauru

    0

    0

    2

    2

    T-31

    Zambia

    0

    0

    2

    2

    T-34

    Bermuda

    0

    0

    1

    1

    T-34

    Gambia

    0

    0

    1

    1

    T-34

    Isle of Man

    0

    0

    1

    1

    T-34

    Malta

    0

    0

    1

    1

    T-34

    Pakistan

    0

    0

    1

    1

    T-34

    Papua New Guinea

    0

    0

    1

    1

    T-34

    Rwanda

    0

    0

    1

    1

    T-34

    Tuvalu

    0

    0

    1

    1.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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