India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings
India jump to fourth after Day 10; Australia continue to lead medal standings
Glasgow, Led by a seven-gold haul in boxing, India climbed to fourth place in the medal standings on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games, here on Saturday.
India have won 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals for an overall tally of 39. Australia continue to top the standings with 150 medals .
Following is the medal standings after India's campaign on Saturday:
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
======================================
1
Australia
62
38
50
150
2
England
25
40
34
99
3
Canada
18
19
21
58
4
India
13
17
9
39
5
Scotland
12
8
17
37
6
Nigeria
10
6
5
21
7
New Zealand
8
11
9
28
8
Wales
8
10
12
30
9
Jamaica
8
3
5
16
10
Malaysia
8
3
3
14
11
South Africa
7
10
10
27
12
Kenya
3
4
3
10
13
Northern Ireland
2
4
9
15
14
Mauritius
1
2
1
4
T-15
Jersey
1
1
0
2
T-15
Samoa
1
1
0
2
T-15
Sri Lanka
1
1
0
2
18
Cameroon
1
0
2
3
19
Fiji
1
0
1
2
T-20
Bahamas
1
0
0
1
T-20
British Virgin Islands
1
0
0
1
T-20
Dominica
1
0
0
1
T-20
Grenada
1
0
0
1
24
Cyprus
0
5
4
9
25
Trinidad and Tobago
0
3
4
7
26
Uganda
0
2
1
3
27
Singapore
0
2
0
2
28
Namibia
0
1
2
3
29
Ghana
0
1
1
2
30
Barbados
0
1
0
1
T-31
Lesotho
0
0
2
2
T-31
Nauru
0
0
2
2
T-31
Zambia
0
0
2
2
T-34
Bermuda
0
0
1
1
T-34
Gambia
0
0
1
1
T-34
Isle of Man
0
0
1
1
T-34
Malta
0
0
1
1
T-34
Pakistan
0
0
1
1
T-34
Papua New Guinea
0
0
1
1
T-34
Rwanda
0
0
1
1
T-34
Tuvalu
0
0
1
1.
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