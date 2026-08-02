August Cosmic Calendar 2026: Here are the powerful astrological shifts expected this month
With 16 major planetary transits and two eclipses, August stands out as one of the most active months on the 2026 astrological calendar.
August is shaping up to be one of the busiest months of 2026 for astrology followers. This month will be a packed calendar of planetary transits, important conjunctions and two eclipses, all of which are expected to draw attention from astrology enthusiasts.
Astrologically, these celestial events can symbolically represent periods of change, reflection or new beginnings. Their interpretations, however, vary depending on the astrological tradition and an individual's birth chart. Here's a look at the major astrological events scheduled for August 2026.
August starts with Rahu, Ketu and Venus changes
The month begins with Rahu moving through Dhanishtha Pada 4 and Ketu transiting Magha Pada 2, a phase that continues from August 1 to October 3.
Venus also begins a new transit on August 1, which lasts until September 2. A few days later, on August 3, the Sun enters Ashlesha, where it remains until August 17.
These early planetary movements set the stage for a month filled with several important astrological developments.
Jupiter, Mercury and the Sun come together
The first half of August includes a number of planetary alignments.
Between August 3 and August 5, Mars and Mercury form a conjunction in Gemini. From August 5 to August 17, Jupiter moves through Pushya Pada 4.
One of the month's most watched events follows as Jupiter, Mercury and the Sun come together in Cancer from August 5 to August 17. Astrologers often pay close attention to such rare groupings because they believe they can highlight particular themes in a horoscope.
Mercury also moves into Pushya from August 8 to August 15 before entering Ashlesha from August 15 to August 22.
Two eclipses headline the month
August also includes two eclipse events.
A solar eclipse in Cancer (Ashlesha) is expected around August 12, followed by a lunar eclipse in Aquarius (Shatabhisha) on August 28.
In astronomy, eclipses occur when the Sun, Earth and Moon align in a particular way. In astrology, they are often interpreted as symbolic periods that may encourage reflection, endings or fresh starts. These meanings are based on astrological beliefs rather than scientific evidence.
More planetary movements continue through August
Several additional transits take place during the second half of the month.
Venus enters Hasta from August 11 to August 25. Mercury becomes combust in Cancer between August 13 and September 13, a period that some astrologers associate with communication challenges.
The Sun passes through Gandanta from August 13 to August 20 before entering Magha on August 17, where it remains until August 30.
Another notable alignment begins on August 17, when the Sun and Ketu form a conjunction in Leo. This transit continues until September 17 and is often linked by astrologers to self-reflection and spiritual growth.
Why astrology followers are watching August 2026
With 16 major planetary transits and two eclipses, August stands out as one of the most active months on the 2026 astrological calendar. Whether you follow Vedic astrology or simply enjoy keeping track of celestial events, this month offers several dates that many astrologers consider noteworthy.
As with all astrological forecasts, these interpretations are based on belief systems rather than scientific consensus. Astrologers also note that the effects of any transit or eclipse are believed to vary from person to person based on individual birth charts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More