HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Where: Delhi Art Centre, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai

When: August 2 to 16

Timing: 12pm to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 2

Timing: 10.30am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Walking Through Storms: Women, Memory and the Making of the Inner Self (Discussants: Sazina Khan, Oroon Das, Gilles Chuyen, Meera Khanna, KG Suresh)