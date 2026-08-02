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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, August 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 02:31:10 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #TuneIn

    What: Sawani-Jugalbandi: Monsoon Sangeet Sabha Ft. Aastha Goswami (Vocals), Chandrima Majumdar (Sarod), Akhtar Hassan (Tabla) and Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium)

    Gram it: Be prepared to witness a wet Sunday and see the city in a new light just like this reflection of India Gate that is seen on a glistening road after a rainfall. (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: Be prepared to witness a wet Sunday and see the city in a new light just like this reflection of India Gate that is seen on a glistening road after a rainfall. (Photo: ANI)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 2

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Rising Horizons

    Where: Delhi Art Centre, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai

    When: August 2 to 16

    Timing: 12pm to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Dhyan Sangeet – A Meditation Program Ft. Prateek Chaitanya

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: August 2

    Timing: 10.30am

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Walking Through Storms: Women, Memory and the Making of the Inner Self (Discussants: Sazina Khan, Oroon Das, Gilles Chuyen, Meera Khanna, KG Suresh)

    Where: Casuarina, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 2

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: The House of Bernarda Alba (Director: Shomik Ray)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 2

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: From Garden to Gem: Botanical Jewellery Making

    Where: Fat Lulu's, (First Floor) 11, Khan Market

    When: August 2

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: August 2

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow. com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Handicrafts Bazaar

    Where: Good Earth City Centre, Pocket H, Nirvana, Sector 50, Fatehpur, Gurugram

    When: August 2 to 30

    Timing: 11am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 2, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 2, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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