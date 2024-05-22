Nancy Tyagi becomes a viral sensation after Cannes: I want to meet Sonam Kapoor and make a very different saree for her

She came, she walked and she conquered like a queen. Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi is making waves globally after her debut at the Cannes red carpet, and is being the hottest talk of the town on social media. While everyone in the fashion circuit is singing praises for Nancy’s impressive DIY outfit that she wore at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, it's actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s comment on her post that has left the influencer totally flattered. Sonam shared one of Nancy’s DIY reels on her Insta Story and asked the influencer to make an outfit for her. Nancy Tyagi at Cannes 2024

“Sonam Kapoor itni badi celebrity hain, unhone mere liye Instagram par story lagaayi hai, it’s a very big thing for me. Main soch bhi nahi sakti. I am falling short of words,” gushes Nancy, adding, “Sonam liked my saree outfit, so I would like to make a different kind of saree for her, maybe thoda bada pallaa rakh ke. I feel overwhelmed that all this is happening, just can’t believe it. Her sister Rhea also commented on my post, I would love to meet them both someday to create an outfit for them.”

After impressing everyone with her red carpet look wearing a heavily frilled powder pink gown weighing 20kg, Nancy shared her second look for Cannes — an embellished saree with a veil, again stitched by her from the scratch, which got her all the adulation.

Recounting her experience of being at Cannes, and especially the red carpet, Nancy tells us, “It was amazing to be there, and thankfully, sab kuch achhe se ho gaya. I met everyone who went from India at the gala dinner, from influencers to actors, I enjoyed a lot. The red carpet experience was great, and I can’t believe I got to see all the Hollywood stars live with my own eyes. I never thought something like this would ever happen in my life. Main ek chhote se sheher se hoon, I did not expect this popularity and fame would come to me at such a young age."

The 23-year-old, who has carved a niche in designing and stitching her outfits from scratch by sourcing materials from local markets in Delhi, and has recreated looks by actors Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and many others, began her journey during the lockdown.

“I had nothing to do at home, but I knew how to stitch, toh socha kapde hi bana lu. I have my brother, mother and father in the family. My mother and brother live with me in Delhi, but papa gaon mai hi rehte hain. Initially, my dad didn’t support my work at all, but now he does, so now I feel stress free. Things have changed a lot after my popularity on social media. And after Cannes, papa ne yeh realise kiya ki videos bana kar bhi insaan bada ban sakta hai,” expresses Nancy, who hails from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Asked how she managed to make her social media videos at home and if her mum helped her in the process, and Nancy reveals her mother doesn’t even know how to stitch.

“As a child, I used to stitch my doll’s clothes, so there was this innate interest in the craft since the very beginning. And for my content on social media, my brother used to help me in shooting and editing the videos, I just had to stitch,” she tells us, adding that Youtube helped her a lot in learning more stitching techniques.

“Now, I am not even getting the time to buy the fabric, so I explain my brother everything and he goes to the market to get it. Pata nahi aage kismat mein kya likha hai, right now my aim is just to keep making new outfits,” she wraps up.