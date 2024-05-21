Not Aishwarya Rai or Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor dubs this outfit the 'best' at Cannes this year
Sonam Kapoor is a fan of Delhi influencer Nancy Tyagi's stunning second look for the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actor also made a special request to Nancy.
Actor Sonam Kapoor is impressed by Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi's red carpet look at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Sonam, who is known for her fashion statements at Cannes over the years, re-shared Nancy's Instagram Reel on Instagram Stories on Monday, showcasing her elegant saree look. Also read: Aishwarya Rai unfazed by trolling, calls her Cannes Film Festival outfit ‘magical’
Sonam Kapoor lauds Nancy Tyagi
Picking her self-made outfit over Aishwarya Rai and Kiara Advani's recent Cannes 2024 looks, Sonam complimented Nancy by saying, “Best outfit in Cannes.” She further requested Nancy to design an outfit for her, saying, "Make me something @nancytyagi__."
Nancy's BTS video
Nancy, on Monday, took to Instagram to post a video, in which she shared insights into her fashion journey at Cannes Film Festival 2024, revealing the intricate details behind her second outfit.
"My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me," read the caption of her post.
Nancy Tyagi's Cannes debut
Influencer Nancy Tyagi is creating an impression at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Her first look on the red carpet, featuring a pink gown she designed, earned praise from all. Her second look for a festival event was also her own creation, a striking saree.
Indian celebs at Cannes 2024
Meanwhile, actor Jacqueline Fernandez looked captivating as she walked the red carpet in a breathtaking shimmery gown at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Apart from Jacqueline, Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala joined Cannes regular attendee Aishwarya Rai at the film festival this year. Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India at the fest. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 25.
