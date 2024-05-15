Cannes Film Festival: Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Indians set to dazzle this year

Cannes Film Festival 2024 officially kicked off on Tuesday night as celebrities walked the red carpet into the plush Grand Theatre Lumiere to honour Hollywood actor Meryl Streep before settling in to watch this year's opening film, The Second Act. This year, newbies Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala are joining Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai at the prestigious film festival. Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India at the fest. Also read: Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024; will represent India at Women in Cinema Gala Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai and other Indian celebs attending this year.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani has already walked the red carpet at Cannes 2024. Here's a list of other Indian celebs that are attending Cannes Film Festival this year:

Aishwarya Rai

The prestigious film festival is back with its 2024 edition and the actor is once again expected to walk the red carpet in a dramatic look. Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai made her first appearance in a Neeta Lulla saree, with heavy gold jewellery, at Cannes 2002. Since then, the actor has graced the festival almost every year. She will once again mark her presence at the gala as one of the brand ambassadors for L'Oreal Paris.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The actor will also attend the festival this year. Speaking to ANI, Aditi Rao Hydari recently expressed her excitement about attending the Cannes Film Festival for the third time. "I'm in preparation, leaving for Cannes with L'Oreal very soon. So I'm prepping for the work to be done there for that," she said.

Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022. She attended the film festival last year as well. In 2023, her first look at Cannes - off the red carpet - was a dreamy blue confection by Oscar De La Renta which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot. She also wore a ruffled yellow gown.

Kiara Advani

The actor is all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival. Kiara Advani will represent India at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape. It will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. The event brings together several women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Like Kiara, the actor too is all set to make her debut at Cannes this year. Sobhita Dhulipala will attend Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, representing the ice cream brand Magnum India.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Sobhita will also attend an exclusive party and lounge hosted by a brand, alongside renowned figures such as Troye Sivan and Mura Masa. Talking about her appearance at the International event, the actor reportedly said that the perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavor at Cannes will allow her to create lifetime moments of pleasure.