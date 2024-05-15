 Cannes 2024: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani paints the red carpet orange - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Cannes 2024: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani paints the red carpet orange

ByDipti Mudaliar
May 15, 2024 12:47 PM IST

Deepti Sadhwani's orange trail gown from Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 drew significant attention. Know about the actor.

Actor Deepti Sadhwani, who has hosted the comedy reality show Hasya Samrat and starred in the popular TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, debuted at the esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival. She was present for the premiere of the feature film Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act). Deepti shared her excitement with followers on Instagram, expressing how honoured she was to be walking the red carpet at the Cannes 2024 opening ceremony. The actor claimed her orange gown featured a ‘record-breaking’ long trail.

Deepti Sadhwani at Cannes 2024
Deepti Sadhwani at Cannes 2024

 

Who is Deepti Sadhwani?

Deepti has a financial background, but her passion for the arts motivated her to explore the realms of film, television, and music. She was crowned Miss North India and subsequently advanced to the regional finals of the Miss India competition. Extending her career beyond the domain of television, the actor transitioned to the film industry and featured in Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati and Rock Band Party. Moreover, Deepti has established herself in the music industry by appearing on a multitude of Haryanvi tracks, from 'Harayana Roadway' to the lively 'Lala Lala Lori'.

 

She previously stated in an interview with us, "I am totally enjoying my musical stint for the moment . Too much is happening be it creating songs, featuring in videos, live shows and of course singing. I have come up with 12 songs in the last couple of years and among them quite a few have earned good numbers. Like my song LaLa Lala Lori is an evergreen chartbuster. All these indie numbers gave me a chance to collaborate with artistes like Baadshah, Meet Brothers and others that to at the right time of my career."

What are your thoughts on Deepti’s Cannes debut?

    Dipti Mudaliar

    Dipti Mudaliar is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times. She has spent over eight years covering different aspects of lifestyle, including fashion, food, beauty, travel, music and books. She currently works for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Cannes 2024: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani paints the red carpet orange

