 Cannes 2024 Red Carpet: Meryl Streep rocks earrings from an Indian jeweller - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cannes 2024 Red Carpet: Meryl Streep rocks earrings from an Indian jeweller

ByDipti Mudaliar
May 15, 2024 11:51 AM IST

Meryl Streep dazzles at Cannes Film Festival in a unique ensemble featuring Indian designer Hanut Singh's jewellery

Tuesday night marked the official commencement of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, as celebrities graced the opulent Grand Theatre Lumiere's red carpet to honour Meryl Streep. The Hollywood legend was bestowed with the Honorary Palme d'Or. "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face," Streep humorously remarked while accepting the prestigious award.

Meryl Streep at Cannes Film Festival
Meryl Streep at Cannes Film Festival

 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What made the evening even more captivating was Streep's attire, which had a unique Indian connection. The acclaimed actor adorned a satin Dior wrap dress, complemented by an accessory with roots in India. Observant eyes couldn't miss the stunning earrings, a creation of none other than Indian designer Hanut Singh.

 

Singh's global recognition, boasting clientele like Madonna, Megan Fox, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Rihanna, stems from his eclectic fusion of diverse influences. Drawing from Mughal and Rajput craftsmanship, European art, and Art Deco architecture, Singh's designs reflect his culturally rich background and lineage as a descendant of the Kapurthala royal family. Check out the images:

Hanut's work is undoubtedly precious. But what did you think of Meryl Streep and her elegant taste in jewellery?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dipti Mudaliar

    Dipti Mudaliar is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times. She has spent over eight years covering different aspects of lifestyle, including fashion, food, beauty, travel, music and books. She currently works for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Cannes 2024 Red Carpet: Meryl Streep rocks earrings from an Indian jeweller

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On