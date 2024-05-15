Cannes 2024 Red Carpet: Meryl Streep rocks earrings from an Indian jeweller

Tuesday night marked the official commencement of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, as celebrities graced the opulent Grand Theatre Lumiere's red carpet to honour Meryl Streep. The Hollywood legend was bestowed with the Honorary Palme d'Or. "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face," Streep humorously remarked while accepting the prestigious award. Meryl Streep at Cannes Film Festival

What made the evening even more captivating was Streep's attire, which had a unique Indian connection. The acclaimed actor adorned a satin Dior wrap dress, complemented by an accessory with roots in India. Observant eyes couldn't miss the stunning earrings, a creation of none other than Indian designer Hanut Singh.

Singh's global recognition, boasting clientele like Madonna, Megan Fox, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Rihanna, stems from his eclectic fusion of diverse influences. Drawing from Mughal and Rajput craftsmanship, European art, and Art Deco architecture, Singh's designs reflect his culturally rich background and lineage as a descendant of the Kapurthala royal family. Check out the images:

Hanut's work is undoubtedly precious. But what did you think of Meryl Streep and her elegant taste in jewellery?