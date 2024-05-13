Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan share a kiss in front of paparazzi; internet calls them 'couple goals'. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan turned heads as they were spotted kissing outside their Mumbai residence. On Sunday, the couple shared a sweet kiss, which was captured by paparazzi. The actors twinned in white kurtas, and fans on social media praised them for setting couple goals with their latest appearance. Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals son Jeh 'has Saif Ali Khan's naughtiness'; calls Taimur reserved Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan outside their Mumbai residence on Sunday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Watch Kareena and Saif's video

In a video shared on Instagram, the actors were seen exiting their building while having a conversation as they made their way towards their respective cars. As Kareena held Saif’s arm, the two shared a kiss before leaving. Kareena wore a breezy white kurta paired with blue denims and had her hair tied in a bun; she also sported a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Saif looked handsome in a white kurta paired with matching pyjamas.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A fan commented on their video, "Love them (red heart emoji) couple goals." One more said, "Awwww." A fan also commented, "Cute, cute, cute!" A comment also read, "I like their loving moments." A person also wrote, “I love their jodi (couple).”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's relationship

Kareena and Saif married in 2012. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).

Latest projects

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the heist comedy film Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also had Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Kareena will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Telugu film Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.