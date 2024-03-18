Sara Ali Khan on making her family proud: ‘I want to inspire my brother Ibrahim as an elder sister’

Sara Ali Khan weighs in on her duty as an artist

Sara, when asked if she aspires to be a star or an actor in an interaction with Pinkvilla, said, “I look at it as my duty now. It's my responsibility to come and perform. After that it's luck and audience's love if I am a star. It is people's perspective if they see me as an actor. That's it. ”

Sara Ali Khan opens up on feeling validated

On being quizzed about seeking validation for her movies and performances, the actor told, “Making my mother proud is a very integral part of my life's goal, inspiring my brother to some degree, I'm his elder sister. Like he looks at me after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and says ‘Aapa jaan I’m proud of you' or whenever he says ‘that’s my sister's song'. And ultimately after this trailer when I got to watch this trailer alone, when I see myself in a film like this, that feeling is a validation that I have never felt before. I got lucky to be honest. Simmba aur Kedarnath k baad pehle hi janta ka pyaar mil gaya tha. To wo validation k liye ab main bhookhi ho gayi hoon kyuki then I lost it in the middle (After Simmba and Kedarnath I got audience's love quite early. But I lost it in the middle so I'm hungry for the same now). But the validation I never got is my own and I am getting it now.”

Upcoming project

Ae Watan Mere Watan is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles. Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as Indian independence movement activist Ram Manohar Lohia.

