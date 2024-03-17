Fans praise Sara Ali Khan for not hiding her burn marks while walking the ramp: 'She's showing her scars gracefully'

Actor Sara Ali Khan walked on the runway as the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai. What caught fans' eyes and resulted in appreciation for the actor is Sara not covering the burn marks on her midriff. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan felt ‘irritated’ when other actors copied her style) Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp at an event in Mumbai.

Sara wore a lehenga flaunting her midriff

For the event, Sara wore a shimmery silver embellished lehenga and choli. She complemented her look with matching earrings. A paparazzo account posted a video of Sara walking with her team. Her burn marks were clearly visible. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She's showing her scars gracefully. Others would have put a ton of makeup to hide it."

Fans laud Sara for not covering her burn marks

A comment read, "For everyone asking, she burnt her abs a few days back. Possibly from a steam accident." Another person wrote, "Beautiful, graceful, dignified and beauty with brain..." "Sara, you are so gracefully confident in how you embrace your burn marks. In a world of impossible beauty standards and constant coverage - here you are! A true princess who is showing us all to embrace ourselves and love ourselves no matter what. This is why you shine so beautifully and so brightly," commented an Instagram user.

Sara on walking the ramp

As quoted by news agency ANI, sharing her experience of walking for the ramp, Sara added, “It was all fun but I was also nervous because it's been very hectic, the past couple of days I was in and out promoting both the films so there was a rush. On the ramp, it was all exciting and felt great.”

Sara's films

Sara will be next seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement. The film is directed by Kannan Iyer. The film features Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari and a guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The film will stream on Prime Video from March 21.

She was recently seen in the murder mystery Murder Mubarak, also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Karisma Kapoor. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania.

