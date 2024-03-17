 Fans praise Sara Ali Khan for not hiding her burn marks while walking the ramp: 'She's showing her scars gracefully' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Fans praise Sara Ali Khan for not hiding her burn marks while walking the ramp: 'She's showing her scars gracefully'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 17, 2024 11:46 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for a fashion event held in Mumbai. She wore a shimmery silver embellished lehenga and bralette.

Actor Sara Ali Khan walked on the runway as the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai. What caught fans' eyes and resulted in appreciation for the actor is Sara not covering the burn marks on her midriff. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan felt ‘irritated’ when other actors copied her style)

Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp at an event in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp at an event in Mumbai.

Sara wore a lehenga flaunting her midriff

For the event, Sara wore a shimmery silver embellished lehenga and choli. She complemented her look with matching earrings. A paparazzo account posted a video of Sara walking with her team. Her burn marks were clearly visible. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She's showing her scars gracefully. Others would have put a ton of makeup to hide it."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fans laud Sara for not covering her burn marks

A comment read, "For everyone asking, she burnt her abs a few days back. Possibly from a steam accident." Another person wrote, "Beautiful, graceful, dignified and beauty with brain..." "Sara, you are so gracefully confident in how you embrace your burn marks. In a world of impossible beauty standards and constant coverage - here you are! A true princess who is showing us all to embrace ourselves and love ourselves no matter what. This is why you shine so beautifully and so brightly," commented an Instagram user.

Sara on walking the ramp

As quoted by news agency ANI, sharing her experience of walking for the ramp, Sara added, “It was all fun but I was also nervous because it's been very hectic, the past couple of days I was in and out promoting both the films so there was a rush. On the ramp, it was all exciting and felt great.”

Sara's films

Sara will be next seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement. The film is directed by Kannan Iyer. The film features Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari and a guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The film will stream on Prime Video from March 21.

She was recently seen in the murder mystery Murder Mubarak, also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Karisma Kapoor. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Explore the art deco structures of Mumbai through a heritage walk with HT! Participate Now!

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans praise Sara Ali Khan for not hiding her burn marks while walking the ramp: 'She's showing her scars gracefully'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On