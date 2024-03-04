Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer: Sara Ali Khan fights the British with an underground radio station

Prime Video India unveiled the trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, on Monday. The streaming platform shared the nearly three-minute-long video on its YouTube channel. The film is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement. The trailer showed Sara's character, Usha, fighting the British to free the nation from their clutches. (Also Read | Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan’s patriotic film to premiere in March on Prime Video India) Sara Ali Khan as 22-year-old Usha in a still from Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer.

Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer

The trailer transports the audience to the pre-independence era, introducing the audience to 22-year-old Usha, a college girl in Bombay, who, in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement. Through her character's journey, the trailer highlights the courage, sacrifices, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation during India’s fight for freedom.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Ae Watan Mere Watan

The movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for Independence. The patriotic thriller-drama is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, the movie is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Nell and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The film has been written by Kannan and Darab Farooqui.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Sara talks about the film

In a statement, Sara said, “Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering. The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit."

She also added, "I am immensely grateful to director Kannan Iyer, the team at Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey. Ae Watan Mere Watan celebrates the indomitable spirit of our nation, especially the youth and I am looking forward to March 21 and to bring this story to viewers around the world.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place