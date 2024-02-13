Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan’s patriotic film to premiere in March on Prime Video India

Prime Video India announced the world premiere of their original movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, on World Radio Day. Starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, the film will begin streaming on the OTT platform on March 21. (Also Read: Murder Mubarak teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia are suspects in ‘baffling crime') Sara Ali Khan in a still from Ae Watan Mere Watan

The announcement

Sara also made the announcement on her Instagram, writing, “Desh ki kahaani, Usha ki zubaani World Radio Day par! #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21 only on @primevideoin.” The audio accompanying the announcement is Sara telling her listeners they will wake up in an Independent India soon. She plays Usha, a woman who runs a clandestine radio channel during the British Raj.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a fictional tale that tells the story of an underground radio station that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle. The film draws inspiration from real-life freedom fighter Usha Mehta. It also pays homage to the several unsung heroes whose patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence led to the country gaining its independence. The historical thriller will stream in Hindi and will be available with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

A homage

Karan Johar said in a press note about the film, “Ae Watan Mere Watan pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement. The film has been a dream in the making and I am excited to embark on this journey.”

More about Ae Watan Mere Watan

Inspired by real life events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, is directed by Kannan Iyer and is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles alongside a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

