Varun Dhawan imitates Sara Ali Khan's signature style to announce her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Watch

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and announced Sara Ali Khan's new film in her signature style on Tuesday. Sara will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, which will release on Prime Video. In a funny video, Varun imitated Sara's vlogging style beginning with a namaste and then rhyming like she often does in her social media videos. (Also read: Bhediya teaser reveals the dark world of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's horror comedy. Watch)

In the clip, he copied her namaste gesture while announcing the big news said, “Namaste darshako, yeh hai announcement about Ae Watan Mere Watan.” (Hello audience, this announcement is about Ae Watan Mere Watan). Freedom fighter powerful like sun, Britishers ho gye stun, (Britishers got stunned), She went on a run and khabar (the news) brought you by Dhawan No. 1." Sara shared the same clip on her Instagram handle and said, “Enough said Varun Dhawan" (hug emojis).

Varun captioned the post, “as promised, there you go... I can in no way contain my excitement for this one, how about you?” One fan commented, “Can't wait for it." Many fans showed excitement for Sara's new film and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Last week, Varun had shared a series of videos promising his followers to get ‘inside scoops’ from Prime Videos upcoming projects, christening himself Prime Bae. This announcement is the first since.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a thriller drama. It has been written by by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Kannan Iyer. Sara Ali Khan will play a freedom fighter in a fictional tale, which is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement happened in 1942.

Before that, Sara has Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the pipeline. Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bhediya, which also features Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee, followed by Bawaal, which stars Janhvi Kapoor.

