Bhediya teaser reveals the dark world of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's horror comedy; fans 'loving the vibe'. Watch

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya shared a video announcing the film’s trailer date, also giving the first look at the world of the horror-comedy, which is said to be an Indian take on the werewolf myth. The short video shows the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh, where the film is shot and set, but does not reveal the look or faces of any of the major characters. Also read: Varun Dhawan says Bollywood not making masala films due to Western influence

The trailer date video was shared by the makers on YouTube and by the stars on their social media on Friday morning. The brief video, set to a rhyme from the point of view of the bloodthirsty bhediya, shows a hunt in action as the wolf chases a man through the forest. It is followed by an impressive VFX shot of a wolf figure appearing in a fire in the middle of the jungle. The film’s official trailer is scheduled to launch on the October 19, celebrating 10 years of Varun’s journey in the industry.

Fans reacted with excitement to the first video from the film, even though it hardly gave anything away. One fan wrote, “I wish it could be a werewolf, but let's hope it delivers much more entertainment than that Loving the vibe of this.” Another commented, “Finally Bollywood is back with fresh story.” Many fans said that now they could hardly wait for the trailer to see more from the world the film has created.

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, is the filmmaker’s third after Stree and Bala, reuniting him once again with the horror comedy genre as well as with with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Described as a ‘creature comedy’, Bhediya is releasing in cinemas on November 25, 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

