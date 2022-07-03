Varun Dhawan says Bollywood not making masala entertainers anymore: 'We are too influenced by the West'

Varun Dhawan has said that he believes there has been a decline in the number of big-scale Hindi commercial films because of ‘Western’ influence. The actor, who is basking in the success of his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo also took a dig at analysts and experts from the industry who predict the box office performances of films. Also read: Varun Dhawan on ‘starting from scratch’ after pandemic: ‘I feel like a newcomer'

Varun, who has starred in several mainstream hits like Dishoom and Judwaa 2, recently said that the industry is transitioning. Over the last year or so, many Hindi films have failed at the box office while counterparts from the south industries have minted money there.

"We have stopped making big-scale, masala family entertainers because we are too influenced by the West... To begin with, no one knows what type of films will work. From the biggest producers to trade people, no one does and still every week we will come out and give gyaan (knowledge) that this works, that works," Varun Dhawan told PTI.

Varun's JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The film has already grossed ₹100 crore worldwide in just over a week. Talking about how one chooses films in such an uncertain time, Varun added, “The world has changed, nobody knew Covid-19 was coming. It hit us, everything went for a toss. So you have to do what your conviction says.”

After JugJugg Jeeyo, the 35-year-old actor has two films lined up -- filmmaker Amar Kaushik's monster comedy Bhediya and Nitesh Tiwari's love story Bawaal. Bhedia is set in the same universe as horror-comedies Stree and Roohi, as per reports. It also stars Kriti Sanon and sees Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reprise their roles from the previous films. While Bawaal is still under production, Bhediya is gearing up for a November release.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON