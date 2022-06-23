Varun Dhawan says he 'feels like a newcomer’ after pandemic: ‘I feel everything is restarting'

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his film JugJugg Jeeyo. The film will mark Varun's return to the big screen after a gap of two years; the actor was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No 1. In a new interview, Varun spoke about his return to films, after the pandemic, and how he had to ‘start from the scratch’, as he felt like ‘a newcomer’. JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli; it releases in theatres on Friday. Also Read: Varun Dhawan says 'nobody knows s***' about trends in Bollywood: 'Most successful producers, nobody knows anything'

In the film, Kiara plays Varun's wife, while Anil plays Varun's father and Neetu his mother. The story revolves around both Varun and Anil's characters trying to separate from their wives.

In an interview with Indian Express, when Varun was asked if he feels satisfied with his career, he said, "I don’t feel satisfied, but I feel happy because I got an opportunity to do so much. But now, after the pandemic, I feel that everything is restarting… starting from scratch, so I feel like a newcomer right now. I feel like I have to start all over again and get back into things, but I don’t want to do it the same way I did back then. In my first eight years, as an actor, I was very stressed out. Of course, I was also having fun because I was at that age, but I would constantly feel some stress. Now I want to enjoy it and concentrate on good content.”

He added, “Society puts a kind of pressure on all of us and defines what success is, and whether you are successful or not. You are made to feel that if you are not successful, you are no good, not a good person. And one starts believing it too, ‘am I a failure?’ Then you run behind success so much that your relationships suffer, you forget how to enjoy life, and that can also affect your acting. This was my introspection during the pandemic. I have realised how important it is to be happy in life. If we become upset, we’ll not be able to do our day-to-day work also. If you are happy, you’ll do good work and if you do good work, you’ll be happy. If you work only for money, you won’t have fun working.”

In 2021, Varun unveiled the poster of his other upcoming film, Bhediya, on social media. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. In the film, Varun and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead roles, while actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be reprising their roles from Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is slated to release on November 25.

