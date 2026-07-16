Jana Nayagan producer explains why Ambedkar-TVK dialogue was modified by CBFC in Vijay film

H Vinoth’s long-delayed Jana Nayagan, starring actor and chief minister of Tamil Nadu Vijay in the lead role, will finally hit screens on July 23. Ahead of its release, producer K Venkata Narayana of KVN Productions gave an interview in which he discussed the cuts and modifications imposed by the CBFC, including a dialogue about Ambedkar and TVK. K Venkata Narayana produced Vijay's yet-to-be-released final film Jana Nayagan.

Ambedkar-TVK dialogue from Jana Nayagan modified by CBFC Talking to NDTV, Venkata spoke about the modified Ambedkar and TVK dialogue and said, “If you don’t follow the constitution, what will be the consequence…in a more relatable way, it has been put across. It’s a common language, even at home, you will tell the child, if you don’t follow the rule that has been made, next follows the consequence.”

Revealing specifically what the modified dialogue from the film initially was about, he added, “In that parlance, it was used. Since there was a reference to some political language, we were asked to make that correction. We respect the law of the land. Wherever they asked us to make corrections, we carried out those modifications. That dialogue was purely referring to, if you do not follow Ambedkar sir’s constitution, then TVK constitution will apply.”

When Venkata was asked how he felt about making the cuts and modifications on the film, he had been trying to get certified for 7 months, he simply stated that the cinema industry only functions based on censor board certification, so they had to comply with whatever was asked.