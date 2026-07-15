Jana Nayagan release date confirmed: TN CM Vijay's final film to finally hit screens on July 23; know all details
Jana Nayagan release date finally out. The H Vinoth-directed action film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens months after the lead star stood for elections and became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, the production house KVN Productions confirmed the film’s release date after days of speculation. The release date indicates that it will hit screens in India a day before its overseas release.
Jana Nayagan release date confirmed
The production confirmed that Jana Nayagan is releasing in theatres on July 23. Making the announcement, they wrote on social media, “Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, The louder the victory. #JanaNayaganFromJuly23 #JanaNayakuduFromJuly23 #JanNetaFromJuly23.” They also released a new poster showing Vijay in a police uniform, holding a katana.
Many believed that the release date indicated that Jana Nayagan would hit screens in India a day earlier than overseas. Numerous foreign distributors of the film had already announced and opened bookings for the Vijay film on July 24. Even hours before the confirmation, the distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea announced the film’s release date as July 24. However, after the official announcement, new shows have been added overseas for July 23.
Clash between father and son?
Jana Nayagan hitting screens on July 23 means that Vijay’s film will clash with his son, Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial, Sigma. The Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah heist film is slated for release on July 31, with Lyca Productions yet to announce any change to the date. This comes amid rumours of a rift between father and son since the news of Sangeeta Sornalingam filing for divorce broke.
Neither Sangeeta nor his children, Jason and Divya Saasha, attended his swearing-in ceremony as the new CM of TN. Only his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba, and his cousins were present. Trisha Krishnan, whom he’s rumoured to be dating, was also front and centre at the ceremony. Jason is also reported to have dropped his surname for his debut film, though he hasn’t spoken about any of it publicly.
About Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is touted to be an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Balakrishna and Sreeleela-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. The film was supposed to be released in January for Pongal, but was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. Recently, it was announced that the film was certified A after cuts and modifications.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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