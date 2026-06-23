Trisha Krishnan can't take eyes off Vijay as he celebrates his 52nd birthday with her; pens sweet message for him

Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday with Trisha , and she gave fans an insight into their celebrations. She posted a picture on Instagram showing the actor-politician all smiles, dressed in a printed shirt. Trisha seems unable to take her eyes off him, smiling broadly as she watches him. Before them are not one or two, but five cakes to make the day all the more memorable.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor, C Joseph Vijay , turned 52 on June 22. Even as wishes poured in for the actor-politician from across the country, fans were worried something was amiss when his rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan did not post her annual wishes for him. However, on Tuesday evening, Trisha dispelled all those rumours with the sweetest wish. (Also Read: CM Vijay brings cinematic flair to TN assembly; ends speech with dramatic gesture that fans call ‘birthday treat’. Watch )

Posting the picture, Trisha wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD (heart and evil eye emojis).” She also cryptically added, “00.00,” with a sparkle emoji, possibly hinting that the celebrations she posted took place as the clock struck 12 on June 22. Fans couldn’t keep calm, given that just earlier in the day they had panicked that she had unfollowed him. However, many others pointed out that she never followed him in the first place.

Her wishes in the previous years Trisha has wished Vijay on his birthday on social media for the last few years by posting pictures of them together. In 2023, she posted a picture of them together in a snowy locale while shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, writing, “HBD you!” with cake, heart, infinity and evil eye emojis. The film marked their on-screen reunion after years.

In 2024, she posted a mirror selfie that broke the internet, writing, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead,” with cake, balloon, heart, infinity and evil eye emojis. In 2025, she posted a picture of Vijay playing with her pet, writing, “Happy Birthday bestest,” along with a hug and an evil eye emoji. Trisha hasn’t posted anything for Vijay this year, at the time of writing.

While fans got angsty about Trisha not posting for Vijay, some pointed out that in 2024, too, she had posted a day later. And it looks like their prediction came true. Trisha and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Earlier this year, news broke that his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce.