Vijay spots fan holding picture of him and estranged wife Sangeeta Sornalingam; here's how he reacted

The fan soon approaches the actor-politician’s van and holds up the framed picture for the drone to see. Vijay also notices this one, despite many other fans holding up framed pictures, and points it out to his security. He asks the fan to hand it over and holds it up for everyone to see. He also seems to take a moment to reflect on the picture before handing it to his team.

A video shows a young fan taking a selfie while showing off the custom picture he made for Vijay. The framed picture shows the late actor-politician Vijayakanth holding a young Vijay’s hand. He also holds the hand of Sangeeta, who’s dressed as a bride.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has been in the news for both personal and professional reasons. As he extensively campaigns ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, fans have had the opportunity to meet him in person, with social media peppered with pictures and videos. One such video shows him reacting to a fan holding a picture of him and his estranged wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam , who is listed as Sankgeetha in legal documents.

Fans shocked by Vijay’s reaction As the video began circulating, fans were shocked by Vijay’s reaction. Some were surprised that he would take a picture of himself and his estranged wife among all the pictures fans had bought, while others thought he had chosen it because of Vijayakanth.

“He literally said to his security that, he is my annan (elder brother) Vijaykanth,” reasoned one fan, but others believed he took the picture due to Sangeeta. “Men in love >>>>” wrote one, and another commented, “This is true love from VJ to his wife.” “Wait what…is she Sangeetha Anni (sister-in-law),” commented a shocked fan, while others shared the video with mind blown emojis.

Sangeeta Sornalingam files for divorce from Vijay In late February, news broke that Sangeeta had filed for divorce from Vijay in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. As per the divorce petition, she accused the actor of infidelity, alleging that he had an ‘adulterous relationship’ with an unnamed actress. Days after this news, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception in Chennai in matching outfits, fueling rumours.

Vijay was also accused of being ‘emotionally withdrawn’ since 2021 and forcing Sangeeta to live separately in the divorce petition. He met Sangeeta for the first time in the UK in 1996, and they registered their marriage there in 1998. They married as per Hindu traditions in Chennai in 1999. They have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

The actor has also been in the news, as his final film, Jana Nayagan, was postponed from its January release due to a delay in CBFC certification. Recently, HD prints of the film were also leaked online, even as production house KVN Productions found no relief in court. Vijay has chalked down all his recent tribulations to the opposition's strategies.