Vijay claims opponents waited till month before election to leak divorce news; spread rumours about those close to him

Tamil star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay held a rally in Tirunelveli on Wednesday ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. He spoke about his film Jana Nayagan, which has yet to be certified by the CBFC, and his divorce from his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, amid rumours of his relationship with Trisha Krishnan. The actor-politician alluded that all his recent troubles have been courtesy of his political opponents. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan slams rumours of her quitting films; addresses talk of marriage, children) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. (@TVKHQITWingOffl)

Vijay alludes divorce news was leaked around elections on purpose Videos of Vijay’s fiery speech at Tirunelveli are doing the rounds on social media. In it, he says, “They only know one thing: to blame Vijay. The whole place knows about the Karur issue, but why not blame Vijay for it? Even though such heavy blame is placed on Vijay, the people stand by him. What is this miracle?”

When people still stood by Vijay after the Karur stampede, he claims they targeted his final film’s release and his party next. “Okay, what else can we do next? Let’s stop Jana Nayagan. You know who blocked this film from releasing. When that didn’t work, let’s make up new rules for Vijay and levy SOP (Standard Operating Procedure). He should not come out and meet people,” claimed the actor-politician.

Despite all that Vijay says, he persevered when they began targeting his personal life. “When that also didn’t work, they waited till 30 days before the election to spread rumours about those close to me. You know what I’m talking about, that didn't work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people,” he said, alluding to his divorce from Sangeeta.