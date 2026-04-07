Trisha Krishnan slams rumours of her quitting films amid relationship with Vijay; addresses talk of marriage, children

Numerous reports claim that Chithra, who runs the YouTube channel Touring Talkies, said several producers told him Trisha could be planning to quit acting. She has not signed any new projects, which fuelled speculation of her exit, he said. Trisha slammed these rumours in a note on her Instagram stories, writing, “Apparently I've quit films, married a rich business man and I'm raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today's fiction quota?”

Actor Trisha Krishnan has been in the news lately over her rumoured relationship with actor-TVK chief Vijay , who’s quitting films to enter politics. As Trisha has yet to announce her upcoming films, actor-journalist Chithra Lakshmanan recently stated that Tamil producers have indicated that she’s quitting films. The actor responded to these rumours, brushing them off as fiction.

The rumours of her quitting films were also fuelled when she recently posted on her Instagram stories, “Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love,” calling it a ‘fact’. Trisha is also referring to how, in October 2025, several reports claimed that Trisha is marrying a Chandigarh-based businessman. Back then, she wrote, “I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to plan the honeymoon too.” While there was speculation about her dating Vijay back then, there was no confirmation, as he’s married to Sangeeta Sornalingam.

Trisha Krishnan’s career and life After winning the Miss Chennai pageant in 1999, Trisha played an uncredited role in Prashanth and Simran-starrer Jodi the same year. After featuring in Falguni Pathak’s 2000 hit music video Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, she debuted as a lead in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe. Since then, she has acted in numerous hits such as Ghilli, Athadu, Kireedam, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and more in Tamil and Telugu. She made her Hindi debut with Khatta Meetha in 2010.

Last seen in the 2025 films Identity, Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life, Trisha has Karuppu, Vishwambhara and Ram lined up for release. However, more than her work, the actor has been in the news for her relationship with Vijay. News broke in February that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta, filed for divorce and accused him of having an alleged affair with an unnamed actress. In March, Vijay and Trisha wore matching outfits and attended a wedding together in Chennai. They have not publicly spoken about their relationship.