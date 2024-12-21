Rashmika Mandanna responds to being trolled for calling Vijay's Ghilli a remake of Mahesh Babu's Pokiri: ‘Sorry, my bad’

Rashmika Mandanna might be from Coorg, but the actor has made a name for herself in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. In an interview with MissMalini, Rashmika was confident while mistakenly calling Vijay’s Tamil film Ghilli a remake of Mahesh Babu’s Telugu film Pokiri. And when the internet quickly corrected her, here’s how she responded. (Also Read: Is Pushpa 2: The Rule all set for OTT release? Allu Arjun-starrer's team shares a new update) Rashmika Mandanna did a 'booboo' in an interview recently.

What Rashmika Mandanna said

In the interview, Rashmika was asked about the first movie she saw in a theatre. She replied, “Ghilli. You know why I keep saying that I really love Vijay Thalapathy sir, because it is the first film that…he was the first actor I watched in a theatre.”

Without prompting, she confidently added, “Ghilli is a film, I think now recently I learnt that, it’s a remake of a film called Pokiri. I didn’t know. So I watched this and Appadi Podu…the song, oh my god. Majority of my life, I was performing on that song.”

In the interview, Rashmika also added that her father would watch a lot of Rajinikanth films but for her, Vijay and Trisha were the first actors she saw on screen, stating that she ‘fell in love with them’.

How Rashmika responded to the snafu

For the unversed, Vijay’s 2004 film Ghilli is a remake of Mahesh’s 2003 film Okkadu. Vijay also starred in a remake of the 2006 film Pokiri, which was remade in Tamil in 2007 as Pokkiri.

When an X (formerly Twitter) user pointed it out, asking her “#Ghilli is a remake of #Pokkiri enti raashu #RashmikaMandanna. (Raashu, what do you mean Ghilli is a remake of Pokkiri?)” she responded, “Avunu..telusu sorry..okka booboo aipoindi.. interview ayipointarvata annukunna reyyyy ghilli is okkadu ra .. pokkiri is pokiri ani..social media lo ippudu estuntaaru ani.. sorry sorry my bad.. but I love all of their movies so it’s ok. (I know, sorry, I made a booboo. I realised after the interview that Ghilli is a remake of Okkadu and Pokkiri is a remake of Pokiri and that people must be pointing it out on social media.)”

Upcoming work

Rashmika debuted in Kannada with Kirik Party in 2016, in Telugu with Chalo in 2018, and Tamil with Sulthan in 2021. In 2023, she acted with Vijay in Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Most recently seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika will soon star in Kubera and The Girlfriend in Telugu, Sikandar, Chhaava and Thama in Hindi.