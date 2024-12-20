Menu Explore
Tamil DC fans draw parallels between Krypto's shot from Superman teaser and this scene from Vijay's Leo

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 20, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Since the teaser trailer of James Gunn's Superman was released, fans have drawn parallels between a shot and Vijay-starrer Leo.

The much-awaited teaser trailer of James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead role, was released Thursday evening. Since then, while numerous DC fans worldwide have decoded every second of it for Easter eggs, Tamil fans have drawn parallels to this shot and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vijay-starrer Leo. (Also Read: Superman teaser trailer reactions: Fans call Krypto ‘best part’ of David Corenswet, James Gunn superhero film)

Tamil fans of Superman found a similarity in this shot from the teaser trailer and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo.
Tamil fans of Superman found a similarity in this shot from the teaser trailer and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo.

‘Superman thinks he;s Parthiban’

In the Superman teaser trailer, there's a scene where the bloodied superhero lies in the snow and whistles for Krypto, asking him to take him home. Tamil fans immediately began posting screengrabs of the scene, joking about how Superman is ‘trying’ to be Parthiban, Vijay’s character from Leo. In Leo, a scene shows Vijay trying to control a wild hyena from attacking a school, lying with it in the snow once he drugs it with a dart.

Posting screengrabs from both the films of David and Vijay lying in the snow with Krypto and the hyena on X (formerly Twitter), one fan joked, “Close Enough! #SuperMan #ThalapathyVijay #Parthiban #leodass #Leo #SupermanFilm #SupermanMovie.” Another commented, “Superman, you can’t be Parthiban aka Leo Das.”

One even wondered if James was ‘inspired’ by Lokesh, writing, “The new #Superman teaser trailer has a shot inspired from Tamil film #Leo? Wow, @Dir_Lokesh your cinematic vision has won big!” While some soon called them out for the ‘unbelievable comparison’, others wondered, “Yeah! James Gunn mentioned he loved RRR. I guess he started watching more. Indian Movies afterwards.”

An X user joked that people ‘related’ to Parthiban more than Superman, writing, “People relate to Parthiban more than superman...So take this L superman.” One Vijay fan even came up with their own fan fiction based on the scene of a child raising a flag and calling for Superman in the teaser trailer, “Parthiban aka LeoDas being a gothamite. meanwhile superman & metropolis supports @tvkvijayhq by raising #TVKVijay Flags. Cinema.”

Vijay, last seen in The GOAT, will soon star in a yet-to-be-titled project directed by H Vinoth. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. It is touted to be his last before he enters politics.

About Superman

Superman will be the first film in the DC Universe, a reboot of the Superman film series. David plays Clark Kent aka Superman in the film also starring Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. The film will be released in theatres on July 11 next year.

