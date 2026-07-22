Rapper Arivu detained for protesting against ‘violence on students’ outside TN Secretariat; clarifies if he met CM Vijay
Rapper Arivu was removed from the Secretariat premises by the Chennai police for protesting against the police action on students and the NEET exams.
The protests that began in Delhi have since spilt over to other cities since the police action against students on July 20. Visuals of the usage of lathi and tear gas on students seem to have moved many who have since begun protesting in their own cities. Rapper Arivu was detained by the Chennai police for protesting outside the Secretariat and later taken inside. Amid rumours that he met Tamil Nadu chief minister-actor, C Joseph Vijay, the singer clarified what happened.
(Also Read: Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay breaks silence on students' protests: ‘Scrap NEET, respect sentiments’)
Arivu clarifies his protest was for the students
Arivu released a statement on social media, stating that he protested outside the Secretariat in response to the police action against students in Delhi during the Chalo Sansad march. “On 21 July 2026 morning, I raised my voice in front of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, urging the Government of India to immediately stop the violence being inflicted on the students protesting in large numbers in Delhi against the NEET examination and the irregularities surrounding it. I also appealed to the Government of Tamil Nadu to extend its support to the protesting students,” he wrote.
“The NEET examination has created fear and uncertainty among students. As a consequence, we have already lost many young lives, and the risk of losing more continues. This situation has the potential to seriously affect the mental well-being of students and the future of our nation. Therefore, as one among the people, I urge the Government of Tamil Nadu to intensify its efforts towards the complete abolition of the NEET examination,” further read his statement.
Arivu says he did not meet CM Vijay
Arivu also clarified that while he met Adhav Arjuna, he did not meet Vijay when he was taken into the Secretariat. “On 21 July 2026, at the Secretariat, I met Hon'ble Minister Mr. Adhav Arjuna. During the meeting, I conveyed that the use of violence against protesting students is against the very spirit of democracy. I did not meet the Hon'ble Chief Minister. I wish to clarify this in view of media reports stating otherwise,” wrote the rapper.
He ended his note with, “I express my wholehearted solidarity with the students across India who are peacefully and democratically protesting against the NEET examination. In Solidarity, Arivu.” On Tuesday, Arivu staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and police personnel initially escorted him away from the protest site. He was later taken into the building and was seen being escorted to the gate by Aadhav Arjuna.
Former Deputy Chief Minister and actor-producer, Udhayanidhi Stalin, criticised the government’s handling of the rapper.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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