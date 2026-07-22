Kangana Ranaut says there was ‘security breach’ with student protests; questions Rahul Gandhi for moving it to PM house

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has now shared her comments on the protests staged by Rahul outside PM Modi's residence. Speaking to news agency PTI, Kangana said, “Kal bohot badi security breach hui hain. Aur Rahul Gandhi ne puri koshish ki protestors ko Prime Minister ke ghar ke taraf direct kiya jaay. Jab protest Jantar Mantar mein ho raha tha toh Rahul Gandhi kyu PM ke ghar mein usko direct karna chah rahe the (A huge security breach occurred yesterday, and Rahul Gandhi tried his best to direct the protesters towards the residence of the Prime Minister. When a protest was taking place at Jantar Mantar, then why was Rahul Gandhi trying to direct the protest towards the PM's residence)?”

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to those subject to police crackdown during the July 20 protests over exam paper leaks and student suicides. Rahul, along with Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav, was removed by the police as they demanded the PM's resignation.

The Congress protest came on the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, a day after clashes between Delhi Police and CJP supporters during the outfit's ‘Chalo Sansad’ march left several protesters injured. The confrontation fuelled the conversation over alleged irregularities in the country's examination and education system.

She added, “This is a matter of great concern for the nation. You know how protestors have been threatening, and then Rahul Gandhi does this. This is a matter of great concern for all. Regarding NEET, the govt is making every effort. Why should the PM resign? He is the most popular leader in the world. Just because he wants to be PM, shall we make this privileged brat PM? What is this demand?”

Party MPs, including president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were at the protest, the first time Rahul has led such a demonstration outside the PM's house.

Before proceeding with the protest, speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul accused the Centre of using police force to suppress students raising genuine concerns. Meanwhile, two CJP representatives, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday to submit the organisation's demands in writing following the protest.

The protest infrastructure at Jantar Mantar was dismantled after the clashes, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 remained in force in parts of central Delhi, restricting gatherings of five or more people. However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his sit-in at Jantar Mantar, reiterating that the agitation would continue until Pradhan resigns.