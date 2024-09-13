Thalapathy 69: Vijay signs a final film before entering politics; fans call it ‘one last dance’. Watch

Tamil actor Vijay will soon give up his film career to pursue a career in politics. But before that, Bengaluru-based distribution house KVN Productions announced on Friday that he has signed one more film. Fans are thrilled that the actor will complete his 69th film before entering politics with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli as India's biggest tax-paying celebrity; paid ₹92 crore in 2024: Full list) Vijay's final film's details will be announced soon as the actor gears up to join politics.

Vijay’s final film

On Friday, KVN Productions dropped hints on their X (formerly Twitter) page about producing Vijay’s final film. They first shared a compilation of Vijay’s scenes from his hit films without showing his face, writing, “5 mani-ku sandhippom nanba nanbi. We are happy to announce that our first Tamil film is…” They later wrote, “He is a celebration. Even the celebration has its own history.”

Come evening, they announced, “The Love for Thalapathy. We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way. Thankyou Thalapathy for entertaining us more than 30 years.” They shared a compilation of Vijay interacting with fans through the years. The video also shows his fans talking about their association with his films. The production house stated that the project's official announcement will be made on Saturday.

Throughout the day, the term ‘one last dance’ began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with fans excited to learn more about his swan song. One fan seemed emotional, writing, “One last Dance. One more First look, 2nd look, 3rdlook. One more First single. One more Audio Launch.” Another wrote with crying emojis, “One last dançe @actorvijay na.” Many others also shared clips from their favourite films of his with the term.

Vijay’s film career and politics

Vijay debuted as a lead actor in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu and has become one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. Through the years, he acted in successful hits like Coimbatore Mappillai, Love Today, Kushi, and Ghilli. He was most recently seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, which was released in theatres on September 5.

Many wondered if The GOAT would be his last film, but it looks like the actor has agreed to sign on for one more film before focusing on politics. In February this year, Vijay announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The Election Commission officially registered it as a party in September this year.