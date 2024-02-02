Thalapathy Vijay enters politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and his fans can't keep calm

Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which translates to Tamil Victory Party, on Friday. He said he would contest in the 2026 assembly polls instead of the 2024 elections. Soon after he made the announcement, his fans seemed overwhelmed even if rumours of the same have been swirling for a while now. Here’s how they reacted to the news on X. (Also Read: Vijay announces political party: A look at Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, other south actors who also launched their parties) Vijay announced a political party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Friday

‘No guts, no glory’

Some fans were all praise for Vijay leaving the silver screen even as he remained at the top of his game. They were also hopeful that he would succeed in politics unlike most of his counterparts. Fans even shared a glimpse of how the news was being celebrated by fans in Tamil Nadu.

“After the #MGR era, no actor succeeded in politics. My man is leaving his peak phase of career and all set to start his political party. No guts, no glory! #Vijay #TVK,” wrote a fan, while another one wrote, “Welcome Thalapathy Vijay. He comes into TN politics at a very interesting time. Perhaps the best time. Can he make a real difference? In recent history, many superstars have disappointed in politics. Vijay's actions will be watched keenly. All the best #GOAT.”

‘A big loss to the industry’

Some fans had mixed feelings about Vijay leaving the silver screen, with one fan writing, “The man in his peak of stardom, with currently the number one Star image of business, in the time of crazy salary being offered, could have easily been within his comfort and moved on with life, but here he goes #ThalapathyVijay taking up d challenge of politics… Big loss to the industry and hopefully a gain for the TN people via his political career.. (sic)”

Some fans even shared memes on how the ‘good ol’ days’ were done, with a fan writing, “Vijay entered politics & quit cinema. Dhoni is about to play his last season in a cricket league. The good old days are officially gone @ 2024 for me.” Another joked about how Atlee would react, given that he’s reportedly penning a script for Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan. “Love you Anna, forever with you @actorvijay. We will miss the actor Vijay version after next 2 films, Thalaivar Vijay from now #TVKVijay,” wrote one fan.

