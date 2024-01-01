close_game
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Venkat Prabhu reacts to tweet calling GOAT a Hollywood remake, trolling Vijay for delivering ‘back to back flops’

Venkat Prabhu reacts to tweet calling GOAT a Hollywood remake, trolling Vijay for delivering ‘back to back flops’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 01, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to react to a rather rude message about his and Vijay's latest film, The Greatest of All Time.

Director Venkat Prabhu has nothing but good wishes to those criticising her upcoming movie with Vijay, The Greatest of All Time. On Sunday, a tweet surfaced on social media, giving a scathing review of Vijay's recent professional decisions and even hinting that GOAT might be a remake of Will Smith's Gemini Man. (Also read: Thalapathy 68: Vijay's next is titled The Greatest of All Time, actor stuns in double role)

The Greatest of All Time poster is giving fans Gemini Man flashbacks.
The Greatest of All Time poster is giving fans Gemini Man flashbacks.

What was the tweet?

The tweet was addressed directly to Venkat Prabhu by one Sathyan Ramasamy. He wrote, “Dear @vp_offl bro, @actorvijay sir after his pathetic 2023 with back 2 back flops is expecting a decent comeback atleast in 2024. So If you are really planning any remakes, i suppose he ain't a good fit for Hollywood film remakes, as he is neither #AjithKumar nor @urstrulyMahesh to pull it off.” Sathyan often makes critical tweets against Vijay.

“But then when you see his filmography, he has sustained in this field only with some good Telugu remakes. So a brotherly suggestion is to buy a good telugu film and to remake it. If you are still sure about a hollywood remake, atleast please refrain from including hopeless #ThalapathyVijay elements (Fake Moaning gestures, Unnatural Father/Sister Sentiments, Forceful Romances & Kisses) in your film. Vijay & Team will force you to do all that *hit, Just politely ask them to remember their previous outing #Leo which happened to become a half baked Hollywood remake,” he added. “But be rest assured this time neither @rajinikanth fans nor #AK fans will meddle into your #GOAT, since we adore and respect you alot. Have a Happy and a Healthy 2024 Sir.”

Venkat Prabhu's reply

Venkat Prabhu replied to his tweet and wrote, “Sorry bro!! Innum unga kiterndhu edhirpaakuren (I am still expecting more from you) !! Happy new year!! Spread love.”

Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu also round out the cast of the much-anticipated film.

About Gemini Man

Gemini Man (2019) starred Will Smith and was directed by Ang Lee. It is a science fiction action film where Henry Brogan, an ageing government assassin, finds himself targeted by a younger clone of himself named Junior. The plot unfolds as Henry uncovers the truth behind his clone's creation and battles to outsmart his younger, faster counterpart.

