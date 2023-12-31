Thalapathy 68: Vijay's next is titled The Greatest of All Time, actor stuns in double role

The highly awaited first look of Vijay-starrer Thalapathy 68 is here. On Sunday, the makers of the film dropped the stunning first look on their social media accounts, featuring Vijay in a double role. (Also read: Vijay’s Thalapathy 68 is neither called Boss nor Puzzle, producer clarifies) Actor Vijay in the first look poster of the film.

First look of Thalapathy 68

The first look poster also revealed the title of the film, which is called The Greatest of All Time. It features Vijay in a double role, with a younger version sharing a fist bump with the elder character. Both of them are seen in uniform, with a fighter plane above in the poster. A parachute is also spotted lying behind. The poster also has a tagline that reads, “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.”

The Greatest of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu. It marks the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. Producer Archana had tweeted about the first look on her X account and said, “Are you ready for #Thalapathy68FirstLook?”

Amid speculation about the plot of the film, there were reports stating that an English title has been finalised called Boss. There was another set of reports that claimed the title Puzzle has been finalised instead. But producer Archana Kalpathi busted these rumours on her X account last week. “Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love. Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle. Happy Morning everyone. #Thalapathy68,” wrote Archana.

More details about the film

Touted to be a film based on time travel, Vijay handles a double role in it, one where he essays the part of a 19-year-old. Earlier this year, in September, the actor went to Los Angeles to get a 3D scan of his body for the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film’s music while Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer. Shooting for the film commenced in October this year and Raju Sundaram was roped in to choreograph a song.

Earlier this week, Vijay arrived at Tuticorin to distribute relief materials to flood victims in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. He was seen distributing relief materials, and clicking pictures with several well-wishers.

Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action flick Leo. It also starred Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt. It collected over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office.

