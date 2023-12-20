Vijay’s Thalapathy 68 is neither called Boss nor Puzzle, producer clarifies

Rumours were afloat on Tuesday that the title for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 68, with director Venkat Prabhu has been finalised. There was speculation that an English title has been finalised, Boss. There was another set of reports that claimed the title Puzzle has been finalised instead. But producer Archana Kalpathi busted these rumours on her X account on Wednesday. (Also Read: Lingusamy: Vijay was the first choice for Sandakozhi but he said no because of Rajkiran's character arc) The title of Thalapathy Vijay's next will be revealed soon

‘Not boss or puzzle’

“Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love. Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle. Happy Morning everyone. #Thalapathy68,” wrote Archana on X. “thanks for saving our mental peace,” commented a fan while another wrote, “We Are Waiting & Thanks For Giving Clarification Regarding #Thalapathy68 Title.” Buzz is that the title will be revealed on New Year’s.

A remake?

While Archana did not clarify further, there’s also speculation that the film is inspired by Hollywood film Looper. Touted to be a time travel based film, Vijay is rumoured to play a double role, including scenes where he plays a 19-year-old. What’s more, back in September, the actor went to Los Angeles to get a 3D scan of his body for the film. The film’s team is currently shooting in Chennai, with plans to shoot in Thailand and Turkey next year.

About Thalapathy 68

Vijay’s next boasts of a stellar cast featuring the likes of Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashant, Sneha, Laila and Vaibhav. Atlee was supposed to direct the project initially but later, Venkat was brought on-board. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film’s music while Siddhartha Nuni handles the cinematography. Shooting for the film commenced in October this year and Raju Sundaram was roped in to choreograph a song. Vijay was last seen in Leo.

