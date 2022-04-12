Vijay opens up on entering politics: ‘If my fans want me to transform into Thalaivan, I can’t stop that change’

Actor Vijay has, for the first time in over a decade, shared his political aspirations ahead of the release of his film Beast, which hits the screens worldwide on Wednesday. In a promotional interview to a Tamil channel, Vijay opened up on whether he would take the political plunge which has been a topic of debate for many years now.

Beast, directed by Nelson, stars Vijay in the role of a deadly spy who singlehandedly decides to save the people in a mall that has been hijacked by terrorists.

In a promotional interview on Sun TV, director Nelson sat down with Vijay to chitchat about various things in the star’s life. Among various things, when Nelson asked Vijay if he’s ready to become Thalaivan (leader) from Thalapathy (Commander), he said that it’s the wish of his fans and public. Vijay is fondly called Thalapathy by his fans.

"There’s always a time for everything. If people, my fans, want me to transform into Thalaivan, I can’t stop that change. I was a different kind of Vijay with the respect to the kind of films I was doing a few years ago. I'm Vijay now doing different kinds of films. This transformation wouldn’t have happened if my fans didn’t wish for me to do these kinds of films. Similarly, if they want me to become leader," Vijay said.

Vijay was also asked about his belief in God, especially when he’s born in a family where his mother is a Hindu and father is a Christian. He said, “I’m a firm believer of God. I visit temples, churches and even dargahs whenever I get time. My mom is a Hindu and dad is a Christian. From a very young age, I was never told to go only here or there and that's what I've been teaching my kids as well."

