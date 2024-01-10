Thalapathy Vijay’s fans throng him as he shoots for GOAT, actor sports a clean shave. Watch

Vijay is currently busy shooting for The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) with director Venkat Prabhu. The film’s team recently shot a new schedule in Chennai, which also featured Meenakshi Chaudhary. Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the star while he was shooting for the film, if a video that’s doing rounds on X is anything to go by. (Also Read: Shooting for GOAT with Vijay is a blast: Meenakshi Chaudhary) A screen grab of the video doing rounds on X

A new look

The GOAT poster and title announcement teased a whole new look for Vijay. While one of his characters sports a beard and moustache, the other character in the time travel film is much younger with a clean-shaven face. The makers took the help of CGI to de-age Vijay for the second character. However, fans were pleasantly surprised to catch a glimpse of the actor without facial hair.

In the video shared by a fan, Vijay can be seen dressed in a white shirt and camos, sporting his usual hairstyle, but looking almost unrecognisable without his trademark stubble. Numerous fans can be seen thronging him for selfies and while the actor greets them with a smile, he can also be seen leaving soon after. The video seems to have been clicked by one of the fans.

About GOAT

Post shooting in Chennai, the film’s team will also can scenes in Sri Lanka, Istanbul and Rajasthan. Expected to hit screens this summer, GOAT stars Vijay in the lead role, apart from Meenakshi Chaudhary. Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, and Yogi Babu play key roles in the film.

GOAT is touted to be a time travel drama, rumours are strife that the film might be a remake of Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt film Looper or Will Smith and Ang Lee’s movie Gemini Man. The film’s team however denied this. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film, which will see cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni.

