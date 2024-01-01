The Greatest of All Time new poster: Vijay promises double the action, fans call it 'futuristic adventure movie'

Vijay's next, which is called The Greatest of All Time, is one of the most awaited films of this year. After the actor shared the first poster of the film, which sees him in a double role, on December 31, Vijay treated fans with a brand new poster on January 1. (Also read: Thalapathy 68: Vijay's next is titled The Greatest of All Time, actor stuns in double role) Vijay in the second poster of The Greatest of All Time.

New poster of GOAT

On Monday, Vijay dropped the second poster of The Greatest of All Time without any caption. If the first poster unveiled Vijay's double role in uniform, the new poster looks markedly different in tone and treatment. The new poster sees the two characters, played by Vijay, on a bike, firing away from their respective guns. The poster hints at high-octane action and more visual effects, that of a sci-fi feature.

Producer Archana Kalpathi also shared the second poster on her X account, and added the caption: "2024 begins with #TheGreatestOfAllTime." Interestingly, the second poster does not have the tagline of the first poster. In the first poster, the tagline read: “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.”

Fan reactions to new poster

Reacting to the new poster, a fan wrote: "#TheGOAT2ndLook is undoubtedly one of the most interesting look-reveal posters we've ever had in Tamil cinema. What are you cooking @vp_offl, because it's definitely fascinating!" Another said, "This is good (fire emoticon)! Seems like a futuristic adventure movie from @vp_offl." A second fan had a different take, and said, "Aesthetically this may not be a good poster but it has set the tone and expectations for the movie very well."

More details about GOAT

The Greatest of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu. It marks the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu.

Although not much about the film is known yet, it is touted to be a film based on time travel. Earlier this year, in September, Vijay went to Los Angeles to get a 3D scan of his body for the film.

