Varun Dhawan injures his leg while shooting for Atlee's VD 18, shares pic

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming film with director Atlee. The untitled film, currently known as VD18, is set to release next year. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram Stories to share an update about a leg injury he suffered during the shoot. The actor shared a picture of his leg and revealed that he banged into an iron rod. (Also read: Varun Dhawan says a producer told him to stay out of trouble on KWK after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco) Varun Dhawan has suffered an injury while shooting for his next.

Varun posts picture of leg injury

In the picture, Varun's swollen leg, which had red marks, was placed on a chair. He shared the picture with the caption, "Swollen shin banged it into an iron rod." The caption was accompanied with a crying emoticon.

Varun Dhawan via Instagram Stories.

More details

This is not the first time that the actor has suffered an injury while shooting for the project. A few months ago in September, Varun had shared a video on his Instagram Stories and spoke about his injury. In the video, he was seen keeping his foot in ice water to add some relief to the pain. "I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment," he said.

About his next

Varun had earlier talked about the film in an interaction with Pinkvilla. He added, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all." The action-entertainer will also star Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Varun recently appeared on the latest season of celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, with his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra. He also had a cameo appearance in the song Heartthrob in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film released on Prime Video on July 21. He has the Indian installment of Citadel lined up for release, which is directed by Raj and DK.

