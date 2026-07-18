Dhyan Sreenivasan takes 2nd dig at Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay at award show: ‘Too shameful’

“First, become the president. Then, after 13 years…Joseph Vijay ennum naan (myself), I will come by saying that,” said Dhyan as the crowd cheered louder. When the host told him that Vijay had asked for simple food to be served in jails and healthier foods to be served at schools, and asked him what the first thing he would do as CM, the Malayalam actor hit back, “I wouldn’t do everything he has done. It’s too shameful here.”

Dhyan was at the Star and Success Awards when he was asked what he would do as the CM of Kerala, with the host referencing a comment he recently made. “Actually, I am waiting to become the president of AMMA . Then only I will become the CM,” he joked as the crowd laughed.

For the second time in days, Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan has taken a dig at Tamil superstar and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay on a public platform. At an awards ceremony, the actor cracked jokes again about becoming the next CM of Kerala. However, he also added that he wouldn’t completely follow in Vijay's footsteps. (Also Read: Dhyan Sreenivasan takes digs at Vijay-Trisha; says he will also become CM and married Navya Nair will sit in front row )

When he joked about Trisha Krishnan and Vijay The video of Dhyan at the awards ceremony surfaced after he took a dig at Vijay and Trisha Krishnan while promoting his recent film, Visitor. He even dragged his co-star, Navya Nair and friend Aju Varghese into the jokes.

“We are coming together for a film after a long time. Navya is married and has a son now. Even so, when I become the CM and take the oath, I hope Navya will be sitting in the front row wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes,” he had said, referring to how Trisha sat in the front row and got emotional at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony.

When he also stated that Aju asked him to do charity work before becoming the CM, the actor took to the stage to apologise for his ‘mad’ friend. Directly addressing Vijay, he said, “Well, one thing is clear now. I can no longer step into Tamil Nadu. So, my dear CM sir, Vijay sir. What is the Tamil word for friend? My nanban has gone mad. I am helpless. Please forgive me.”

Vijay and Trisha made news ever since news broke that his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, citing infidelity. Most recently, Trisha’s birthday wish for Vijay caught everyone’s attention.