Tanishk Bagchi claims he's yet to receive ₹8 lakh royalty for hit Saiyaara title track: ‘The amount feels like peanuts’

A year after Mohit Suri's Saiyaara stormed the box office and transformed Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into breakout stars, the film has found itself back in the headlines for an unexpected reason. On the blockbuster's first anniversary, music composer Tanishk Bagchi has claimed that he is still waiting to receive ₹8 lakh in royalties for the title track, despite its phenomenal success. Saiyaara became a phenomenon after its release in theatres last year in July.

Tanishk Bagchi claims non-payment of dues On Saturday, Tanishk took to Instagram to share a lengthy note, claiming that he is yet to receive the pending royalties. Clarifying that his post was not an attempt to seek sympathy, the composer reflected on the sacrifices he made while creating the song and expressed his disappointment over the lack of financial returns despite its success.

“This was my first film with @yrfentertainment @yrfmusic… I agreed to everything because I believed in the music. I gave this song everything I had. From the production to the composition, working with the lyricist and singers, recording, vocal tuning, sound, arrangements every single detail mattered to me. I treated it like it was my own. whatever YRF had paid me all of that nominal amount was used to do the live and mixes ..what was left was zero ,yes. Thts wat i earned from a song so big,” Tanishk wrote.

He continued, “What hurts the most is that, as per the royalty statement, I’m still yet to receive just ₹8 lakhs in royalties for a song that has gone on to do millions of streams and views across platforms. Honestly, for the amount of work, time and passion I put into this song, ₹8 lakhs feels like peanuts. I genuinely believed a song that reached this scale would have earned much more.”

The music composer clarified that he wasn't sharing this to seek sympathy, but to shed light on the struggles he endured while creating the song. “I’m not writing this for sympathy. I’m writing this because I know what I put into this song, and I know the sacrifices I made to bring it to life… This experience has changed the way I look at this industry. From now on, I’ll only work with producers and directors who value creativity, honesty and the people who build their music,” he wrote.